PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District saved millions of dollars for taxpayers on their property tax bills, after the District completed the successful sale of $47.35 million of General Obligation bonds.
The sale will refinance outstanding bonds from Measure W, a $25 million General Obligation bond measure, and Measure DD, a $220 million bond measure. Both were passed by local voters in November 2001 and 2012, respectively.
Palmdale trustees authorized the refinancing at the July 13 Board meeting to take advantage of exceptionally low interest rates and strong demand for the District’s bonds to help taxpayers gain substantial savings, District officials said.
The key bond sale results include an All-in True Interest Cost of 2.79%, compared with an average of 3.97%. In addition, the debt service savings of $6.155 million over the life of the bonds, and a Net Present Value of such savings, is equal to $4.149 million.
District officials credit the strong demand for the bonds to the District’s ability to retain its strong credit ratings of Aa3 from Moody’s Investors Service.
“This is the equivalent of a market affirmation of the District’s fiscal and financial position in light of COVID-related pressures, thanks to the work of the District’s administration and Board,” a District
representative said.
The closing will occur on Sept. 2, at which time the sale will
be finalized.
“This is a great result for the District’s taxpayers and much credit needs to be given to our Superintendent Mr. Raul Maldonado, and our Chief Business Officer Dr. Frances Ufondu, for the significant effort expended to take on this task in addition to their very busy daily schedules and demonstrate to our constituents that the District’s Board and Administration take seriously our duties as stewards of their financial contributions to the District,” Board President Ralph Velador said in a statement. “We are always looking for ways to save money.”
