PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the District and Palmdale Academy Charter School for the 2021-22 school year to provide support in multiple areas for the charter school.
The academy is a dependent charter school operated by the District. The school, at 3838 East Ave. R, welcomed its first class of freshmen this year.
The District will provide support in the areas of educational program and curriculum; pupil performance standards and evaluation; student admission standards; general provisions for funding; employment; facilities and dispute resolution as required by the Charter School Act, according to a staff report.
The memorandum details the expectations of both parties as it relates to the general functioning of the school in key areas, including the education of students, finances, facilities, and human resources.
The academy seeks to receive the state aid portion of tis total local control funding formula allocation indirectly through the District in accordance with state law, according to the agreement.
The academy receives all operational support services from the District in the same manner as District schools, unless otherwise specified in the agreement. In addition, the academy will follow the District policies and state laws for student suspension and expulsion.
The District maintains full authority to monitor the operation of the academy and shall have access to all records of the academy upon reasonable written request and in compliance with state law, according to the agreement.
The academy will reimburse the District for operational support services such as special education, professional development and English leaner services at a rate of 25% of the academy’s general purpose entitlement and categorical block grant revenues.
The District also serves as the as the exclusive employer of certificated and classified employees at the academy for purposes of collective bargaining.
