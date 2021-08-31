ACTON — Gaggle Safety Management proposes to protect students by monitoring their digital work and communications with a combination of technology and trained safety professionals who evaluate content 24/7 every day of the year.
“We monitor the digital space,” Brock Carothers, regional sales manager for Gaggle, said during a presentation at the Aug. 26 meeting of Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s Board of Education. “We look for unwanted behaviors. Sadly enough, self-harm and suicide is the number one thing that we flag.”
Gaggle also looks for violence against others, distribution of pornography and cyber-bullying. The company, which is based in Dallas, uses machine learning technology to flag the unwanted behaviors. When the technology flags the concerning behaviors, it goes to a team of safety representatives who review for context and weed out false positives.
They then notify the district in various ways depending on the severity of what they find. For example, a low-level concern would generate an email to the pre-established emergency contact at the school. If there is an imminent threat such as a fight at school or suicidal threats, they will call the emergency contact at the school.
“Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for children ages 10 to 19,” Carothers said. “Everyday, about 3,000 high school students attempt suicide and four out of five teens give clear warning signs in advance. Oftentimes, that happens to be in the digital tools that you guys have provided.”
Gaggle looks at the entire digital space including inbound and outbound emails and activity on Google Drive.
Carothers estimated Gaggle saved 1,408 students lives last year based on what districts reported back to the company. They notified districts 142,000 times of students with suicidal ideology, of which 8,700 times required a phone call.
The company blocks any pornographic images from being delivered, quarantines it and contacts the principal to provide context.
Carothers said they saw more activity last year in nearly every category, as students were home doing distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really making a big difference for our partners districts,” he said. “I hope you guys will give us consideration.”
AADUSD Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf said a tool such as Gaggle, used in conjunction with psychologists who can provide behavioral and emotional support, could be successful.
Superintendent Eric Sahakian said Gaggle can filter student emails to look for trigger words. It can also filter writing assignments for trigger words or their personal Google accounts.
Carothers said students will share concerning items with friends or post it on their own accounts even knowing that Gaggle is watching.
“I can see the value of this tool with regards to our student safety, particularly coming off of distance learning where their only interaction was some type of technology,” Vice President Tim Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen, a retired District teacher, said if he had Gaggle available to him when he was at the high school, he would have felt much better intervening in regard to a couple of events at the school.
“I always found out about it after the fact and that’s when it’s too late,” he said.
