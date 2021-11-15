PALMDALE — Looking for a means to help out your community this holiday season? South Antelope Valley Emergency Services may have your answer.
SAVES is seeking volunteers of all ages to help distribute food and goods to local families during the holiday season.
The center is at 1002 East Ave. Q-9.
“Volunteers are needed to sort, repack, and lift boxes of food,” Palmdale Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales said in a statement from the city. “The work can be gratifying but physically engaging.”
Several shifts are available. Registration is required and available at https://signup.com/go/hYVECUd
Volunteers should wear appropriate face coverings and closed-toed shoes and dress appropriately for temperature, as some projects may occur outside.
“This is also a great opportunity for students who need to do community hours,” Morales said. “You can make a huge impact on the lives of those less fortunate in our community simply by donating a few spare hours of your time,” Morales said.
SAVES was started by the city in 1983 to assist individuals and families in need. It has grown to where it provides 1,200 to 1,500 food orders weekly.
The day-to-day operations of SAVES and staffing are funded by the City through Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Food and Shelter Programs. Food is provided through a collaboration with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, federal programs, and the daily contributions of local markets, stores and restaurants.
For information, email pmorales@cityofpalmdale.org or call 661-267-5191.
