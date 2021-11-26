SAVES

 PALMDALE — Just as Thanksgiving marks the official start of the holiday season, so it also marks the start of a season of giving. For those seeking an outlet for their charitable wishes, whether in donating time, money or goods, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, better known as SAVES, is one such organization seeking aid as it provides food and goods to hundreds of families in the coming weeks. Numerous volunteers turned out in recent weeks to help prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for families and seniors, many as part of the City of Palmdale’s Family Volunteer Day, on Saturday. Now that those deliveries are completed, SAVES is taking sign-ups for volunteers to help with the next big distribution. Anyone interested in lending a hand may signup in person at SAVES, 1002 East Ave. Q-12, or call at 661-267-5191. While out hitting the stores for Black Friday deals, shoppers may also want to set aside a few toys to donate to the organization’s families, to be distributed with holiday food baskets shortly before Christmas. The organization provides toys for children and youth ages infant to 18 with the food baskets. Any donation is welcome, but SAVES helps make it easy with a gift registry at Target. At the store or online at target.com, search the registries under “organizations” for “SAVES Charity.” There are many types of toys, games and other goodies for all ages listed, with most between $10 and $15, as well as gift cards. The SAVES program was started in 1983 to offer assistance to individuals and families who are experiencing a temporary emergency situation. The day-to-day operations of SAVES and staffing are funded through Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Food and Shelter Program, and staffed primarily by volunteers. Food is provided through a collaboration with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, federal programs, and the daily contributions of local markets, stores and restaurants. SAVES provides food and other services to those in need in areas extending to Littlerock, Pearblossom, Llano and parts of Lake Los Angeles, Acton and Lake Elizabeth. agatlin@avpress.com

