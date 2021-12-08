PALMDALE — With the elves busy making new toys, clothes and other items at the North Pole, Santa is visiting the Antelope Valley Mall to meet and pose for pictures with children and/or their pets.
The AV Mall has hosted Santa for many years. This year, as was the case last year, Santa has his own space thanks to safety restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The AV Mall follows all current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines.
You can find Santa at his festive Antelope Valley North Pole station in Suite 501 near the former Sears entrance. There are numerous Christmas trees. Santa sits on a large green couch. The children are seated on red and green presents in front of him instead of his lap.
Santa has had to adjust to the new rules under the pandemic.
“It’s more difficult now,” he said.
While he cannot give a child a “high-five” under the current restrictions, Santa talks to the children about their pets. He also talks to them about naughty elves back at the North Pole.
“It’s just really hard,” he said. “I had them want to run up and jump in my lap.”
Everything is copacetic at the North Pole thanks to Mrs. Claus.
“Mrs. Claus has been absolutely amazing,” Santa said. “She’s such a phenomenal organizer and she’s just been great. The elves are supporting her and that affords me the time to be here in the Antelope Valley.”
Many of the children Santa sees are more concerned about other people than getting a toy for themselves.
“There’s so many people out of work, they say ‘You know what? Please take my presents to somebody that needs them,’” Santa said. “There’s not a day that I’m not in tears.”
Santa is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday with a one-hour break from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. to check on the elves at the North Pole. He is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays (with a break from 3 to 4 p.m.) and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays (with a break between 3 and 4 p.m.) through Dec. 16.
From Dec. 17 to 23, Santa will be available daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a one hour break from 3 to 4 pm. On Christmas Eve, Santa will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m.
The Paws ‘n’ Claus pet night with Santa is from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays. In addition, Dec. 18 is Santa Cares! — a special sensory-friendly day set aside for children and adults within the autism spectrum.
A picture with Santa starts at $19.95. The AV Mall has a special promotion where guests who purchase a $100 gift certificate can get a free $25 gift certificate while supplies last.
To book a visit with Santa visit www.av-mall.com. Walk-ups are also available.
