LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College trustees approved change orders for Sage Hall at the Oct. 18 meeting, prior to the two-story building’s grand opening ceremony on Oct. 29.
The change order by California Fence for Sage Hall was $24,862, including $8,031 for the addition of a handrail around a staircase, as per an Americans with Disabilities Act requirement, according to the change order.
There was also $4,520 for revising single gates to double gates. The change order, plus previously authorized change orders, brought the total contract price to $437,167.
Another $12,601 change order by McWhirter Steel Inc., covered a revision for a stairway. That brings the total contract cost, including previous change orders, to about $2 million.
The two-story Sage Hall costs an estimated $28.6 million to build. It was paid for with proceeds from Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters in November 2016. The building includes classrooms and a computer lab, as well as study rooms, faculty offices and a dean’s suite.
