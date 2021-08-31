PALMDALE — Residents with expired or otherwise unused drugs may safely dispose of them from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, at the Palmdale Sheriff Station, 750 East Ave. Q.
The monthly drug disposal event is a free, anonymous means for residents to rid their medicine cabinets of drugs they no longer need.
Reserve deputies will be available outside the station to collect the drugs, no questions asked, station officials said.
The idea behind the program is to keep prescription medication out of the hands of minors and off the streets by providing a safe, secure means of disposing of them, Palmdale Station Deputy Ronald Sneed said.
All types of medication, including liquids are accepted, but needles and other sharps are not.
Commercial quantities of medication are also not accepted.
Medication can be in the original bottles or packaging, or simply loose in a bag or other container.
The program is offered free of charge on the first Wednesday of every month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.