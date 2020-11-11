ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District will replace outdated servers with new servers to be paid for with Learning Loss Mitigation Funding.
Southern Kern will spend about $100,613 for the Dell EMC networking and server system upgrade. The project will simplify the District’s server management into one system. The current set-up has two servers at each school and several in the District’s network operations center at the old Rosamond Elementary School campus.
“For this purchase, by spending additional funds, we get a number of benefits,” Dan Wexler, Southern Kern’s director of Technology and Instructional Support said.
The benefits include a longer lifespan for the technology, higher performance and more reliability. For example, if there is a hardware failure, there are redundancies so the server will not crash.
“We believe that the purchase that we’ve made will give us a greater return on our investment due to it lasting longer,” Wexler said.
Systems Administrator Sean Riley said they will be able to consolidate about 12 servers into one system that contains three switches and four servers.
The servers are used for user account management.
“It makes it to where we have redundancy now so there won’t be downtime,” he said.
Southern Kern will use its CARES Act, or Learning Loss Mitigation funding for the purchase.
“That was one of the big reasons why we wanted to make this purchase now,” Riley said. “It’s not often we get a chance to put items like this in our budget.”
Wexler said they are making additional purchases about which they are excited.
The District is one-to-one on devices for all students. Transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students used iPads, first- through fifth-grade students use Chromebooks and sixth- through 12th-grade students use Windows laptops.
The District also purchased 425 WiFi hot-spots and distributed 420 of them.
They also purchased a Promethean interactive flat panel for every teacher and classroom in the District. The total cost was about $883,758 for 186 panels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.