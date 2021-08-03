PALMDALE — Detectives from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing runaway.
Marisol Vasquez, 14, ran away from home on March 7 and still has not been located.
She is Hispanic, stands 5’4” tall, weighs 130 lbs. and has brown eyes and shoulder-length dyed red hair. She is believed to frequent Palmdale motels.
If anyone has information regarding Vasquez’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Det. Sanchez at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-272-2442 or sending email to Dasanche@lasd.org
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or using the P3 Tips app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.