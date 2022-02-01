ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District has halted its efforts to use eminent domain procedures to obtain water rights from agricultural land owned by the Calandri family on Rosamond’s west side.
In November, the District Board of Directors unanimously approved a Resolution of Necessity, which declared it in the public interest to acquire the property for the water rights.
On Wednesday, the Board rescinded that resolution, as the District had acquired other permanent water rights that meet a great deal of its water needs and temporary water rights that will provide a cushion while the effort continues to obtain permanent water rights, General Manager Steve Perez said.
“Because things are changing ... it’s going to change the need,” he said, Monday. “We wanted to be fair.”
Referring the motion to rescind the resolution being added to the Board’s Wednesday night agenda at the last minute, he said, “It was something we felt we had to do straight away.”
The District is facing shortages in its future water supplies, as it is limited in the amount of groundwater it may use to serve its customers, a result of a 2015 court settlement that established groundwater pumping limits across the Valley.
Because the amount allowed as part of this adjudication is less than what RCSD customers have historically used, District officials have been seeking additional, permanent water supplies.
The court settlement has a five-year ramp-down period to allow water providers to gradually reduce the amount of groundwater they use until they meet the allocation in 2023. At that time, RCSD will be reduced to pumping 404 acre-feet of water annually, down from the more than 2,000 acre-feet the district used annually prior to the settlement.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household historically used in one year, before recent droughts reduced usage.
The Antelope Valley Watermaster oversees the groundwater adjudication. In that role, it administers transfers of water among entities. On Wednesday morning, hours before the District’s Board meeting, the Watermaster approved transfer of 999 acre-feet of permanent water rights and an additional 5,084 acre-feet of temporary rights, known as carryover. This accounts for water allocated that was not used in the designated year.
With the transfer and another 350 acre-feet that are in negotiation, the District will come close to meeting its needs. The additional 5,000 acre-feet in one-time carryover water provides time to seek out and arrange to purchase other water rights, Perez said.
The transfer came from Richard Miner, who owned water rights as a property owner in the area. Although he sold his property in 2020, he retained the water rights, according to the Watermaster staff report.
RCSD will pump the water from its Well #9, at Gaskell Road and 58th Street West, about six miles from the Miner property on Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road, according to the staff report.
