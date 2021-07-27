LANCASTER — Days after California Attorney General Rob Bonta granted the City of Lancaster’s request to sue Michael Rives in quo warranto to oust him from the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, the people of the State of California, on the relation of the City of Lancaster, followed through last week.
The lawsuit, filed on July 21, by Lancaster City Attorney Allison Burns and Attorneys David Palmer and Jennifer Toghian of the law firm Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, seeks an amount exceeding $25,000, including the costs of the proceeding and any other and further relief as the court may deem proper. A hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Nov. 19 in Department 53 at 111 North Hill St., Los Angeles.
According to Bonta’s July 15 opinion, suing Rives in quo warranto would serve the public interest.
“There are substantial questions of law and fact as to whether membership on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors and the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees are incompatible public offices, thus requiring Rives to forfeit his first-held office on the Healthcare District Board of Directors,” Bonta wrote. “Consequently, and because the public interest would be served by allowing the action to proceed, the application for leave to sue in quo warranto is granted.”
Quo warranto, Latin for “by what authority,” is a special form of legal action used to resolve a dispute over whether someone has the legal right to hold the public office he occupies. Under California law, the action may be brought either by the attorney general or others acting with the attorney general’s consent, according to guidelines published by the Office of the Attorney General.
Quo warranto actions “have proven to be an effective means of preserving the integrity of public office while minimizing the threat of unlimited litigation for those holding office,” the guidelines said.
Rives won election to the AV Healthcare District Board and Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees in the Nov. 3 election.
The City of Lancaster sent him a letter dated Dec. 18 and signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris, stating a concern that Rives is simultaneously serving as a member of both Boards. The letter asked him to resign from the Hospital Board by Jan. 3 or face legal action to remove him.
Under Government Code 1099, “(w)hen two public offices are incompatible, a public officer shall be deemed to have forfeited the first office upon acceding to the second.”
Rives took the oath of office for the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors prior to being sworn in for the AV Community College District Board of Trustees, therefore he would have to forfeit the first office upon acceding to the second, according to the law. Rives does not have an attorney.
“Right after the November 2020 election, when I defeated an incumbent for the Hospital Board and Mr. Parris’ son for the College Board, the City of Lancaster has been after me to resign. I cannot in conscience resign,” Rives wrote in an email. “I was elected by the people. I serve at their pleasure and they can recall me at any time. I will not be hounded out of my elected office.”
AV Healthcare District Board members supported the city’s position. According to Rives, his colleagues asked him to leave before they voted in January to support the lawsuit.
Dr. Abdullah Farrukh, chairman of the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors, sent a letter dated Jan. 28 to Burns, stating the Healthcare District provided its support and approval for the city to move forward with the quo warranto lawsuit, according to the letter.
The Board will discuss Bonta’s quo warranto opinion in public session this Wednesday and take possible action.
The Board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Board room at 1600 West Ave. J. The public can follow the meeting in the Community Resource Center auditorium, 44151 15th St. West, in the City of Hope building.
