PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, will consider an appeal of the approvals granted by the Planning Commission to allow the long-delayed Ritter Ranch housing process to proceed with its first phase.
The Leona Valley Town Council and resident Peggy Fuller appealed the Feb. 10 Planning Commission approval of a tract map, development plans and a Conditional Use Permit, which allow for the initial 553 homes of the project, according to the staff report.
The appeal cites a lack of notice of the Planning Commission hearing, violations of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and modifications to the project, as originally proposed, as reasons to overturn the Commission’s decision, according to the staff report.
As to the appellants’ claim there was insufficient notice, staff pointed out that the notice was posted publicly at least 10 days before the Commission hearing and notices were sent to surrounding property owners on Jan. 20. In addition, a notice was published in the Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 21.
Staff also noted there is no documentation to support the appellants’ claim that the Leona Valley Town Council must be notified at least 30 days in advance — a stipulation they said was part of a 1994 settlement agreement.
The staff report also refutes the claims of CEQA violations and modifications to the project. Staff recommends the Council reject the appeal and uphold the Commission decision.
The Ritter Ranch project initially was proposed during the Valley’s 1980s housing boom to build houses, schools, a golf course, parks and shopping centers in a master-planned community on a nearly century-old ranch. It first went bankrupt, in the summer of 1996, after defense cutbacks and other factors stalled the housing boom and it stalled again after the 2008 financial crisis.
The land is south of Elizabeth Lake Road and west of the Anaverde master-planned community. After Ritter Ranch’s development stalled the last time, the city opened a road through its property, in 2015, to provide a secondary access for Anaverde.
Originally planned for 7,200 homes, the 10,500-acre project has had a series of owners.
Preston Hollow Capital acquired the project last year and began working with the city to move ahead with development.
The development falls under the Ritter Ranch Specific Plan and is covered by the Environmental Impact Report prepared for it. As the project poses no significant changes to that plan, it was found that no additional mitigation or other measures are required.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council chambers 38300 Sierra Hwy. Members of the public may also participate via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86722465619? pwd=TEt0ekFHb0k3Y1JtSkRiem5OMGM2QT09
