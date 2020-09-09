The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Sept. 1, reinstated the $20,000 reward on Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s recommendation, for information on the suspicious disappearance of then-27-year-old Monique Figueroa.
She was last seen around 4 a.m., May 19, 2015, driving away from her Littlerock home in the 7200 block of East Avenue U-12.
Figueroa’s car, a 2004 burgundy Mercedes-Benz, was recovered 11 days later in an abandoned shed in Juniper Hills. Authorities believe she disappeared under suspicious circumstances and that there is a good likelihood foul play was involved.
Figueroa left her two-year-old daughter in the care of her family, who reported her missing several days after she left home.
Jeff Figueroa told ABC7 the day after his daughter’s car was found, that her boyfriend had been recently arrested in a murder case and she was known to hang out with gang members. He believed some of those acquaintances feared she would become a witness against them, though authorities told “Dateline NBC” that Monique Figueroa refused to cooperate in the investigation.
Her father begged her captors to free her and told the station that he received a text from his daughter the day after she vanished, saying, “Had to leave; love you; be back soon.”
Investigators found no trail of cell phone or credit card use following her disappearance.
Homicide investigators received a tip in 2016 that Figueroa’s remains might be buried off the 11000 block of Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale. But a search by detectives, cadaver scent dogs and coroner’s personnel yielded no results.
The previous reward expired on Aug. 19 will now be available for at least the next 90 days.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s Cold Case unit at 323-890-5621 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
