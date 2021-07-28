LANCASTER — Seeking help in finding the man suspected of killing an Army veteran in Lancaster in December, authorities announced a $20,000 reward on Tuesday.
The reward, $10,000 from Los Angeles County and $10,000 from the City of Lancaster, is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Oscar Palazuelos, 19, wanted in the shooting death of Ismael Zabala, 26.
“Early in the investigation, we had leads on him, then he kind of fell off the radar,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Homicide Det. Lt. Derrick Alfred said during a press conference to announce the reward.
Zabala’s father, Alex Zabala said he’s still out there somewhere.
“What we’re looking for is some kind of justice,” he said. “Bring him in so he can pay for his crimes. Every little bit helps.”
Ismael Zabala was shot and killed on Dec. 20 while attending a family birthday party at a relative’s home in the 400 block of West Avenue J-12.
He did not know Palazuelos and a second suspect, who were brought to the party by another invited guest, Alfred said.
Both men were later asked to leave and a fight occurred at the front door, in which both men assaulted Ismael Zabala and his younger brother, identified earlier by his family as Charlie Zabala.
Palazuelos and the second suspect drew guns and Palazuelos fired, injuring both Zabala brothers, Alfred said. Ismael Zabala died of his wounds, while Charlie Zabala suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Both suspects were identified rather quickly, thanks to the number of people at the party and social media, Alfred said.
The second suspect, Ervin Alvarez, has been arrested. His case is an “active prosecution,” Alfred said and would not comment on his involvement.
Detectives believe Palazuelos left the Antelope Valley following the shooting and went into hiding, possibly outside of the country.
Palazuelos is believed to be a member of the Los Angeles-based street gang “Avenues,” according to a Sheriff’s Department advisory. He is considered armed and dangerous. He may be in and out of the Antelope Valley area.
Ismael Zabala was the second-oldest of eight children for Alex Zabala and his wife Blanca Alvarez.
“He was a good kid, a great kid,” he said. “He was always smiling. He touched a lot of hearts, a lot of hearts.”
He was a 2013 graduate of Littlerock High School, where he played varsity football.
He served three years in the Army and received an honorable discharge in March 2020, after a medical issue prevented him from re-enlisting.
“He loved it,” Alex Zabala said of his son’s Army career.
Since his discharge, Ismael Zabala had spent time catching up with family and friends he had missed during his service.
The reward means a lot for Zabala’s family, Alex Zabala said.
“Unfortunately, the way it is, money moves people,” he said, adding he is hoping “that this $20,000 reward can help us out and put this suspect into custody and serve his time for what he did.”
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Antelope Valley, authored the motion for the $10,000 county reward.
“Her hope was to bring attention to the murder of Mr. Zabala and to encourage people who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspect to step forward,” Chuck Bostwick, Barger’s assistant field deputy said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Palazuelos is asked to contact Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau’s Detective Toone at 323-890-5500, Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Anonymous tipsters are eligible for the reward, Alfred said.
