LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Supervisor Kathryn Barger, in collaboration with Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, on Sunday announced the introduction of a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the capture of the gunman wanted for the unprovoked shooting of two deputies in their patrol car outside a Compton train station Saturday night.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to ratify the award at its meeting today. Two private donors stepped up Monday to increase the award to $175,000.
The deputies, members of the Transit Services Bureau, remained hospitalized in critical condition, but Sheriff Alex Villanueva was hopeful Monday about their prognosis.
“Fortunately, they were spared any injury to a vital organ that would have jeopardized their life immediately,” he told KNX Newsradio.
But the sheriff said the deputies — described only as a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy — have a long road to recovery. Villanueva said Saturday, both deputies were sworn in just 14 months ago.
The shooter was described as a “male Black, 28 to 30-years-old, wearing dark clothing, who was last seen heading northbound on Willowbrook Avenue in a black four-door sedan.”
“I am horrified and deeply saddened by the news of two young Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were ambushed last night while in their patrol vehicle at the MLK Transit Center in Compton,” Barger said. “The lone suspect approached the vehicle from behind and fired several rounds, critically injuring both deputies. The video footage of this heinous act is troubling in the cowardly nature of the crime. On Tuesday, I will ask my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors to approve my motion co-authored by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to issue a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
“Over the past several months as our region has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, I have seen the best in people. There are so many individuals who have shown their true compassion and resiliency in weathering this public health crisis. But we are also bearing witness to the worst in people during these dark times. Communities across the nation, and now here in our county, are becoming victims to those preying on the vulnerable and turning peaceful opportunities into violence. Last night’s horrendous action has made clear to me that the anti-law enforcement rhetoric that has been mixed in with civil unrest has created a toxic and dangerous environment. Not only for those who are working to serve and protect us – but also for those communities they are trying to protect. And it is most ironic that this recent violent act happened outside the MLK Transit Center — a building named for the great leader who spent his short life advocating for peace and compassion in seeking justice.
“This must stop. And I am committed to doing whatever is needed to find balance and bring an end to the forces feeding this violence.”
Take a look at the Democrats handi work. Dems have put a target on the backs of the police. After Nov 3rd racial inequality will be on the back burner. Hopefully they will catch the monsters that ambushed these officers...and give them the death penalty.
