PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, reinstated a $20,000 award, on Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s recommendation, in exchange for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the “heinous and suspicious disappearance” of a 27-year-old woman.
Gloria Huerta, also known as “Jessica,” was reported missing on Aug. 3, 2020 and was last seen in the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale.
She is described as a Hispanic female, 4’, 11” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators believe an altercation occurred on the property where Huerta was staying in her trailer and believe foul play is involved.
The trailer has also been reported missing and is described as an approximately 15-to-20’ white trailer, no markings with the door toward the rear.
Huerta’s family and friends are extremely concerned for her safety and are pleading with the public for any information that will lead to her safe return home.
Sheriff’s investigators are investigating this case and are hopeful the reestablishment and increase of the reward will bring forth witnesses who may have information related to Huerta’s suspicious disappearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.