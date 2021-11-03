PALMDALE — Proceeds from Palmdale’s three-quarter-cent sales tax, approved by voters last fall in Measure AV, are higher than originally projected, allowing for changes to the budget to provide $1.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in the community.
The City Council, tonight, will consider the proposal to change the Measure AV budget.
City officials expected the sales tax to generate $15.5 million in the 2022 Fiscal Year, the first full year it was in effect.
The sales tax went into effect on April 1. For the three months of Fiscal Year 2021 that it was collected, April through June, Measure AV generated $2.2 million more than expected, according to the staff report.
As a result, city officials worked with consultant HdL, which helped draft Measure AV, to revise the projections in the budget for the current fiscal year.
Following that analysis, staff is recommending the council agree to revise the Measure AV budget with an additional $1.5 million in both revenue and expenditures, with the expenditures going toward additional grants to local nonprofit organizations.
“We’re projecting more money from Measure AV, so what we’re hoping to do is a $1.5 million nonprofit support program,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said in a briefing Tuesday.
The program will provide small grants to nonprofits “who are making an impact in our community,” he said.
“To be able to support our nonprofits who have struggled during COVID, to be able to get money into their hands without a bunch of red tape,” Murphy said. “We’re hoping to roll that program out.”
The Council meets at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy. It is open to the public, with requirements to wear masks and social distance.
Members of the public may also participate via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86962278280 ?pwd=VEYwOVErRGRaOFFXU2ZObGdGcWZ1Zz09
The meeting is also broadcast live online at www.cityofpalmdale.org and on Spectrum Channel 27.
(1) comment
"""with the expenditures going toward additional grants to local nonprofit organizations"" OK so they overtax you and then instead of returning the extra revenue, they give it to a local nonprofit organizations....friends of theirs maybe? That has a nice stench to it.
