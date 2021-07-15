LANCASTER — Youths ages 14 to 24 who are looking for entry-level work are encouraged to dress for success and bring their resumé to the Summer Youth Kickoff and Job Fair at American Heroes Park on July 14.
The job fair is scheduled from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the American Heroes Park Community Center, 642 West Jackman St.
Refreshment and light snacks will be served. There will also be a raffle for prizes.
More than 15 employees that have entry-level positions available in the local area that are hiring will be there.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to sign up to gain work experience through the Youth@Work program where they can gain work experience and supportive services to help them find their career pathway.
In addition, attendees will have access to resource tables with information on housing assistance, educational resources, public assistance and youth advocate services.
The City of Lancaster and Social Equity Commission Office partnered with the Antelope Valley Youth@Work program through JVS-SoCal, America’s Job Center of California, to the event.
Other partners for the event include Penny Lane, Project Joy, Learn4Life and Los Angeles County.
“The way we came in was we thought it was important to meet people where they were, so that’s why it’s going to be at American Heroes Park,” Lancaster’s Social Equity Commission Chairman Shawntwayne Cannon said.
Cannon added they are meeting mentality with opportunity.
“That’s where people are in our city; they want to work,” Cannon said. “They want to make money. They want to provide for their families.”
Those attending the event must complete registration on Eventbrite (at www.eventbriter.com and search Lancaster Youth) and CalJobs at www.Caljobs.ca.gov
