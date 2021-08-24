PALMDALE — Residents are being asked to provide their thoughts on how a section of Avenue Q should look into the future.
The city is hosting an interactive online presentation for the Avenue Q Complete Streets Project from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
It will feature members of the project team and city staff.
The project is at the analysis phase, in which the potential for creating a roadway to comfortably accommodate vehicles, buses, pedestrians and bicycles on Avenue Q between Sierra Highway and 20th Street East, is being looked at.
The project team has already incorporated the public input from the first public session held in the spring and will share those results Wednesday.
“We invite you to participate in the second and final workshop to preview and confirm recommendations on the draft concepts,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a release announcing the presentation.
Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said the next steps of the project will also be shared, as they move toward the Draft Final Report.
“Your feedback and thoughts are important to the future of this corridor, so please get involved by participating in the workshop,” he said.
The Avenue Q Corridor study is funded by a $250,000 grant from the Southern California Association of Governments and consultants Toole Design are assisting.
The plan is anticipated to be completed early next year.
The city has another Complete Streets project nearing construction on Avenue R between Sierra Highway and 25th Street East.
That project will expand the street to make that stretch of Avenue R a complete five-lane arterial, with two lanes in each direction and a middle left turn lane. It also will fill in gaps in the sidewalks, add bike lanes and bus turnouts and improve curb ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The bike lanes will connect to the Sierra Highway bike path, officials said.
The project also includes modification of the traffic signal at the intersection of Avenue R and 11th Street East to accommodate the roadway improvements.
Once completed, the project will improve passage along Avenue R for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.
Those interested in participating may register at the project website, www.AvenueQCorridor.com
The presentation will be available via Zoom at www.zoom.us, Webinar ID: 936 9995 0208 Passcode: 5851 on the day of the event.
Residents may also connect via telephone by calling 213-338-8477, Webinar ID: 936 9995 0208, Passcode 5851. Comments and questions can be submitted via text message for those who participate by phone by texting 661-434-0213 during the meeting.
Simultaneous translation of the meeting will be provided in Spanish. Requests for ASL and other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.