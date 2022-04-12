WARSAW, POLAND — This past weekend, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, joined a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers to travel to Poland to meet with United States armed forces and allied partners in the region.
While in Warsaw, Garcia met with the Prime Minister of Poland, the defense minister of Poland and the US ambassador to Poland. He also visited with Ukrainian officials, Ukrainian refugees and American soldiers in the US Army.
Garcia released the following statement on his visit to Poland: “Over the past few days, I had a chance to see first-hand the situation at the Ukraine-Poland border and talk to some of the Ukrainian refugees as well as those working to get aid and weapons to Ukrainians.
“After meeting with the prime minister and Defense Minister of Poland, we had the opportunity to also meet with American soldiers holding the line in eastern Poland. I was impressed with the commitment that our Polish partners have made to the Ukrainians, delivering significant military equipment and taking in more than two million refugees in their citizens’ homes. Poland is an example to the world on how to fight and support those seeking sanctuary in the face of evil. The leadership in Poland is a stark contrast to the thug Putin.
As the fighting in Ukraine subsides around Kyiv and intensifies in the east in the Donbas region, we are faced with challenges in getting humanitarian aid to Ukraine citizens who are now under siege by brutal Russian soldiers. The UN aid workers are unable to get supplies in as the Russians have enveloped the cities and are now engaging in devastating siege tactics... Around the globe our allies and adversaries are watching very closely. And Chairman Xi in China is taking notes. Democracy and liberty must prevail.”
In addition to Garcia, lawmakers on the trip included Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Foreign Affairs Committee Republican Lead Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Select Committee on Intelligence Ranking Member Michael Turner (R-Ohio), Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY), Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.).
