LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors will continue to hold remote, or Zoom, meetings as necessary during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in concurrence with public health orders and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive orders.
On Sept. 16, he signed Assembly Bill 361, which is urgency legislation to amend the Brown Act to allow legislative bodies to meet remotely with relaxed teleconferencing requirements during declared emergencies, under certain conditions, according to a presentation by AVTA General Counsel Allison Burns.
The law adds new procedures and clarifies the requirements for conducting public meetings, such as providing public comment opportunities in real-time and taking no action during disruptions such as technical difficulties that result in a lost feed.
The law also requires that a legislative body make periodic findings on whether the need for remote meetings continues to exist.
Burns recommended adoption of the resolution.
The Board unanimously proclaimed a local emergency and ratified the proclamation of a state of emergency to authorize remote teleconference meetings.
