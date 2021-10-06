LANCASTER — Members of the Owen family, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, members of the Sheriff’s Department mounted unit and city officials from the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale stood vigil Tuesday on what marked the fifth anniversary of the murder of Sgt. Steve Owen.
They stood side-by-side on the sidewalk along
Avenue J-8 at 32nd Street, near the apartment complex where Sgt. Owen, 53, was shot execution-style five years earlier in the carport of the apartment complex where a burglary had been reported.
The 24-hour vigil started at midnight Monday and ended at midnight Tuesday with different groups standing vigil throughout.
Retired detective Tania Owen, Sgt. Owen’s wife, his mother Mildred Owen, Villanueva and others stood vigil from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. The timing was important: Sgt. Owen was killed at 12:27 p.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 helicopter conducted a flyover during that time.
Firefighters from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 33 stood vigil along the sidewalk across the street. Two fire trucks, their ladders extended toward the sky and each other, guarded the street. A large US flag hung from the top edge of one ladder.
Members of the public could, and did, stop by to pay their respects during the vigil.
“My son-in-law is out there,” Colette Cox, who pointed to the line of deputies standing vigil before they switched out, said. “I have come every year. It’s nice seeing the fire trucks and the flag.”
She said she is proud of her son-in-law.
Resident Rebecca Seixas held a photo of Steve Owen as she stood next to Cox, across the street from the vigil. The sergeant was killed over her backyard fence.
“He died protecting us,” she said. “The bad people could have run into our yard, but they didn’t because of him and all the rest of these officers that are out here protecting us. We will never forget.”
Steve Owen was a 29-year Sheriff’s Department veteran who spent nearly 25 years working in the Antelope Valley. He earned five different medals of recognition, including the Meritorious Conduct Gold Medal, the second-highest medal of recognition one can receive in the Sheriff’s Department.
He worked as a patrol deputy, a gang detective, school liaison deputy and a detective at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, before being promoted to sergeant and working with Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies on patrol and with Lancaster’s anti-burglary unit. An accomplished horseman, he also was a member of the Sheriff’s Department mounted unit.
He also was a volunteer football coach for several years at Paraclete High School, which his children attended.
