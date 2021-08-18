PALMDALE — The namesake of the city’s airpark will be remembered Thursday as Palmdale marks National Aviation Day with a monument to the late Joe Davies.
The ceremony to unveil the memorial plaque will be held at 9 a.m. at the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, 2001 East Ave. P (Rancho Vista Boulevard).
The program will also be streamed on Facebook and through the city’s website, www.cityofpalmdale.org
The ceremony will feature the Highland High School Air Force Junior ROTC, Director of Air Force Plant 42 David Smith and Lorraine Sadler, Davies’s long-time friend and his secretary during his time at Plant 42, as well as several Palmdale officials.
The 26.4-acre airpark, which began in 1998, is an effort by Palmdale to commemorate the myriad aircraft that have been designed, built and flown from this Air Force site.
A work in progress, it features 21 aircraft, including a T-33 Shooting Star, F-86 Sabre, F-100 Super Sabre, F-104 Starfighter, F-105 Thunderchief, F-4 Phantom, A-7 Corsair, F-5 Tiger and F-14 Tomcat. It also has one of two modified 747 airliners used by NASA to ferry the space shuttle fleet.
In 2008, the airpark was dedicated to Davies and the name changed to the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42. He was so honored for his service to aeronautics and his many contributions to the people of the Antelope Valley, according to the City of Palmdale.
Born in 1923, he grew up in Oklahoma. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and began pilot training in 1943, but World War II ended by the time he finished training. However, he decided to continue his military career, retiring from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel after 32 years of service.
It was the Air Force that brought Davies and his family to Palmdale in 1962, two months before the city was incorporated.
He served as commander of Air Force Plant 42 from 1963 to 1967, when he deployed to Vietnam for a year.
After a stint at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Davies retired in 1973 and returned to Palmdale.
He was known to call his time at Plant 42 “the best job I ever had in the Air Force,” according to a city biography.
Davies’s civic duties in Palmdale include three terms on the Palmdale City Council, from 1988 to 1996. He also served on the Antelope Valley Board of Trade, AV Transportation Authority, Palmdale Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts, Little League, Salvation Army, United Way and the Flight Test Historical Foundation.
A supporter of the airpark and its Adopt-A-Plane program, he was known to visit the park to thank volunteers for their participation and dedication.
Davies died in September 2016, six weeks after his wife of 67 years, Audie.
