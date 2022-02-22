PALMDALE — Family and friends of Gabriel Fernandez gathered, Sunday, at a memorial tree to celebrate what would have been his 17th birthday.
Family and friends adorned the tree with photos, balloons and flowers, near the apartment where the first-grader’s mother and her boyfriend abused and tortured the eight-year-old boy to death.
“It was such a beautiful celebration,” Olivia Rubio, Gabriel’s cousin said. “It was always a big cerebration when was alive. He always had the most amazing birthday parties with so many people. Now, we do a celebration of life for his birthday. But instead of doing it when he’s here in person, we do it at a tree for the place he was murdered.”
That is how the family and community pays its respects, she added.
“His spirit will continue going on,” Rubio said. “There was just such so many emotions for myself and other family member, Emily Carranza. We’ve just been through a lot, it never gets easy these days.”
She said some of her “warrior family” supporters come from far away, including the California cities of Hollister and San Francisco, as well as other states such as Arizona and Washington.
“They come from everywhere,” Rubio said. “I’ve had supporters from Canada, before. There’s a lot of love out there and this is what makes us stronger for the community to keep fighting for justice for the children.”
Some family members, Rubio included, wore Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle shirts in honor of Gabriel because they were his favorite.
“At the end, we always celebrate by giving the kids cupcakes,” Rubio said. “And we passed out some of Gabriel’s shirts for the kids, they were given for free.”
She thanked the community in Palmdale and the Antelope Valley for the love and support they have shown the family. After the celebration for Gabriel, the family members went to Gino’s Italian Restaurant on Challenger Way in Lancaster.
“They welcomed us and they were so good to us,” Rubio said. “I just want to give our appreciation to them.”
Gabriel died on May 22, 2013. He was officially pronounced dead on May 24, 2013 by the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was brain dead when taken to Antelope Valley Hospital.
The boy’s mother was sentenced to life in prison without parole and her boyfriend was sentenced to death.
The story of Gabriel’s short life and death has garnered worldwide attention via the Netflix documentary “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.”
Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami, who successfully prosecuted the case, attended the event, Sunday, and posted pictures of the celebration on his Facebook page.
“On Sunday, we celebrated the life of Gabriel and his 17th birthday,” Hatami wrote in a text message. “I have tried to stay true to Gabriel’s legacy by continuing the fight for justice for many more child victims. We all need to keep doing our part. Children are our future. They deserve and have a right to be safe at all times. Gabriel — always remembered. Never forgotten. Children Matter!”
