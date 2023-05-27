Reading rooms at First Church of Christ, Scientist
LANCASTER — First Church of Christ, Scientist, 44802 Fern Ave., maintains a reading room — a bookstore and a library — at the east entrance that is open to the public from 11 a.m. to
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Reading rooms at First Church of Christ, Scientist
LANCASTER — First Church of Christ, Scientist, 44802 Fern Ave., maintains a reading room — a bookstore and a library — at the east entrance that is open to the public from 11 a.m. to
2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
A wide selection of Christian material, including Bibles and other books, CDs, weekly and monthly magazines, is available in various translations and for all ages. These are available for research, study and purchase.
All Christian Science churches maintain a reading room at or near their church.
For details, go to www.ChristianScienceAV.org or call 661-942-9926.
Volunteer chaplains wanted at AVMC
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Medical Center is looking for volunteer chaplains to address patients’ spiritual needs or to serve through intercessory prayer, Monday through Friday.
The center welcomes volunteers who demonstrate a genuine interest in providing spiritual support for their neighbors in an interfaith healthcare setting.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer chaplain can contact Dennis Mortimer, director of volunteer resources, at dennis.mortimer@avmc.org
or 661-949-5102.
Registration open at Saint Mary’s School
PALMDALE — Saint Mary’s School, 1600 East Ave. R-4, is accepting applications for the upcoming school year for its transitional kindergarten through eighth grade.
Call 661-273-5555 or visit www.stmaryspalmdale.org for applications or details.
---
The Antelope Valley Press welcomes contributions to its Religion Bulletin Board. Announcements are published as a public service; items are run as space allows and priority is given to entries that have not yet run in the newspaper.
Entries are limited to special events, as opposed to routine services and meetings in the church. Written press releases are required, including the name of the church or organization; the time, date and place of the event; cost, if any; and a telephone number, email address and/or web address the public can contact for details.
Send press releases to Religion Editor, Antelope Valley Press, P.O. Box 4050, Palmdale, CA 93590-4050; fax them to 661-947-4870; email them to editor@avpress.com; or drop them by the Valley Press office, 37404 Sierra Highway in Palmdale. Releases need to be received no later than noon on the Wednesday a week prior to the event, since the bulletin board runs only in the Saturday Religion section.
For answers to questions about submissions, call 661-441-6150.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.