MOJAVE — With traffic cruising by on the already completed southbound lanes of State Route 14, Caltrans and local officials celebrated the completion of the Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project, months ahead of schedule.
Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the still-closed northbound lanes of the highway. They are expected to be fully opened Feb. 10, which will return the highway to a four-lane, divided route between Rosamond and Mojave.
The northbound ramps for that stretch, which runs from a little more than a mile north of Rosamond Boulevard to just south of Mojave, are expected to reopen by the end of the month, Caltrans District 9 officials said.
“We are continuing our fix-it-first approach to California infrastructure,” Caltrans District 9 Director Ryan Dermody said.
The $53 million project included $8.1 million in funds from SB 1, the 2017 state law that allocates $54 billion over a decade to fix roads, bridges and freeways across the state.
“I think this is a huge benefit for Rosamond citizens,” Gene Melcher of the Rosamond Chamber of Commerce said, enabling safe and faster travel for years to come.
Mojave Chamber of Commerce President Ted Hodgkinson called the new highway smooth as silk.
“This is a great improvement,” he said.
Design for the project began in 2017 and enlisted Caltrans District 11 in the San Diego area for the design work.
Project Design Engineer Ken Sayler of Caltrans District 11 said it was apparent from looking at the site from Google Earth images, that the highway was in bad shape.
“It’s like a spiderweb of cracks and patches and temporary repairs,” he said of his initial observation. “It’s pretty sketchy.”
The condition and its role as a major route for people and goods, made it one of the highest priority projects in the state.
The rehabilitation project, which completely repaved the stretch of State Route 138 in both directions, used new technology that will make it much more long-lasting and is relatively maintenance-free, Sayler said.
The continuously reinforced concrete pavement that was used is more costly to install, but is a better long-term solution.
The concrete is laid over the former asphalt road, which provides something of a cushion and helps prevent cracking from the concrete pavement expanding and contracting, he said.
This was the first time for construction firm Guy F. Atkinson Construction to use the continuously reinforced concrete pavement in a project.
“We’re proud to have this one on that resume,” Guy F. Atkinson Construction Area Manager Jeoffrey Lister said. “We looked at this project as an opportunity to bring this into our wheelhouse.”
The company used GPS to help guide installation of the concrete pavement, providing crews with real-time information about how smooth the roadway was being laid, he said.
“The smoothness has been fantastic,” Lister said, calling it “the smoothest our team has ever placed.”
Due to its position without major intersections, Caltrans was able to plan the project so that traffic was diverted to one side, while work proceeded on the other. This was not only safer for the construction crews, who did not have traffic passing nearby, but also made for greater efficiency.
“I’m not sure it made the headaches (for travelers) any less, but it certainly made it shorter,” Sayler said.
In addition to the repaving, the project includes safety enhancements, such as new guard rails, rumble strips and more visible striping, Dermody said.
Construction on the project began in October 2020. It was originally expected to be completed in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.