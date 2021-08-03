ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District is seeking outside expertise to develop a risk assessment and emergency response plan to comply with federal requirements.
The American Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 includes a requirement for all drinking water systems serving more than 3,300 people to develop or update emergency response plans.
To aid in meeting that goal, RCSD General Manager Steve Perez recently met with representatives of Paladin Defense Group, he reported at the July 28 Board of Directors meeting.
The firm will conduct a preliminary assessment of the District’s facilities to determine the security needs and draft a proposal as to how to address them.
“It can include everything from active shooter to sabotage of our (water) tanks, our infrastructure that might be vulnerable,” he said.
The assessment will include the District buildings, as well as assets such as the well pumps and tanks and the wastewater treatment plant, which is an integral part of the water delivery system.
The emergency response plan will address both the safety of employees and the community’s water supply, Perez said.
The assessment will likely include natural disasters, as well. The water system infrastructure, including tanks and underground pipelines, could be susceptible to damage from earthquakes, especially.
“I’m not quite sure to what extent they’ll go into natural disasters,” he said.
The District has had risk assessments and response plans in the past, but “probably not to the extent they’ll provide,” Perez said, referring to Paladin Defense Group.
According to its website, the company is a “Private Military-Security Company (PMSC) that provides integrated security, mission support and risk management services to corporate, government, and non-profit organizations.”
The firm is not under contract with the District at this time. If the District accepts the proposal, a contract would be entered into at that time, Perez said.
