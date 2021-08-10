ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors reaffirmed their move to collect the base fees for water and sewer service on the Kern County property tax bills.
The Board met in a special meeting on Thursday for the matter, as District staff only learned Wednesday, that a reaffirmation was needed, Assistant General Manager Lizette Guerrero said.
The District decided last year to shift the flat, base rate for water and sewer service from customers’ monthly bills to the Kern County property tax rolls for collecting. The monthly bills from the District are only for the fluctuating amount of the water use.
That decision must be reaffirmed annually with Kern County, Guerrero said.
It has no effect the amount of the fees, just the manner of collection.
The base rate for water and sewer is intended to cover the fixed operating costs of the systems, including maintenance and repair. The fees also help to build a reserve fund for emergencies.
The Rosamond Community Services District, like other water agencies statewide, is contending with new state laws allowing for greater flexibility for rate payers in delinquent bills, as well as the emergency orders preventing shut-offs for lack of payment during the COVID-19 crisis.
With delinquent and non-payment for the monthly bills, it means those customers who do pay their bills on time, and in full, are subsidizing the service for the others, General Manager Steve Perez said when the Board made the decision last year.
This is also true for those properties that are vacant for periods of time without active water and sewer accounts. The systems serving that property are still being maintained in order to benefit the property owner when service is reconnected, subsidized by other customers.
Requiring payment of the base fees through the property tax eases these subsidies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.