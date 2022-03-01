QUARTZ HILL — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, recognized Quartz Hill High School junior Evelyn Paulino as the 36th Assembly District Student of the Month for January.
Lackey introduced the program for high school students in his district this year.
“This is an opportunity for high school administrators, counselors and teachers to nominate students who excel in the district and reflect exemplary academic efforts, community service, citizenship, sportsmanship or volunteer service,” a representative from his office said.
Paulino was also recognized by state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, as the 21st Senate District’s Student of the Month.
“Being recognized as the Student of the Month of the district truly is an honor, especially when my nomination originated from earning Royal WeRule Cards at Quartz Hill,” Paulino said. “It definitely was a fun surprise to receive and celebrate such a big award in the middle of class!”
Quartz Hill High Principal Zach Mercier nominated her for the honor.
“This award snowballed from her nomination by her teachers as a ‘WeRule Card’ recipient, an internal QH student recognition program,” Mercier wrote in an email.
The “WeRule Card” recognition program allows any staff member to recognize a student for exhibiting one of Quartz Hill High’s values.
“We are proud of Evelyn as she epitomizes our core values: Respect, Unstoppable, Leader, and Engaged,” Mercier wrote. “Evelyn, at the time of her nomination, was nominated more times than any other student during 2nd quarter.”
Paulino has a 4.0 unweighted GPA and a 5.16 weighted GPA that factors in her honors and Advanced Placement courses.
“She is a prime example of what it means to be a Royal,” Mercier wrote. “She is involved in school, a model student and exudes our core values.”
Paulino has won every academic award that Quartz Hill High offers — Principal’s Honor Award, All As, Academic Letter — and the new ROYAL Award, which honors a student who exhibits and demonstrates the core values on a daily basis.
