PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District has updated its standards and guidelines which apply to how its water distribution systems are built.
The Board of Directors, on Oct. 11, approved updated specifications for its water distribution systems construction, including such items as approved materials.
The standards had been updated in 2020, but since then staff “took a deeper dive” into the specifications and changed the way they look at approved materials, Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said.
The changes meant shifting material requirements to a List of Approved Materials, which may be easily updated in the future without having to rewrite the entire document, thus streamlining the revision process.
This update also removed materials that are no longer available and included updated meter requirements previously approved by the Board.
Any construction firm bidding on a job will have a copy of these standards prior to bidding on the project.
“It’s also for the development community, when they build the projects under our specifications that we eventually take over and add to our system,” General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said.
The Board also approved a similar document which details the development procedures for those building within the District.
The Development Services Procedural Guidelines compiles information from the District’s engineering staff to provide a clear guide to the District’s procedures and requirements, detailing how the District wants projects designed.
This includes items such as the plan check process, design requirements, service request forms and other common questions.
It also provides a listing of the general criteria for water systems that will tie into the District.
The information includes items such as how plans must be documented, placement and quantity of fire hydrants, types of water lines required, metering and inspections.
“I believe this will help reduce the number of phone calls that staff get from developer engineers,” Rogers said.
