PALMDALE — As it works to encourage water conservation during California’s drought, the Palmdale Water District is extending its water-saving rebate program from residential to commercial customers, as well.
This is the first time the water provider has offered the rebate program to its commercial and industrial customers, according to a statement from the District.
Seven types of rebates are available for businesses within the District. These include converting to low-water landscaping, installing high-efficiency/dual flush toilets, moisture retaining soil additives, ultra-low/zero water urinals, weather-based irrigation controllers, rotating sprinkler nozzles and conversion to micro-irrigation systems.
“In the spring when we began looking at ways to help our customers save water due to the pending drought, we knew we had to expand our reach to the commercial and industrial consumers,” Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos said in a statement. “We need everyone to conserve water, so we focused on the high water users.”
The District’s 10 highest water users include the City of Palmdale, Antelope Valley Union High School District, Palmdale School District and Lockheed Martin Corp.
All have expressed interest in the rebate programs, officials said.
Since April, Palmdale Water District has asked all of its customers to voluntarily cut water use by 15%. The Water-Use Efficiency team has been working with the top water consumers to find ways to help them reduce use.
“We were pushing them to conserve and realized that we could help by offering rebates,” Bolanos said. “The financial incentives make it an easier sell when they go to their councils and boards to get approvals for changes that will reduce water use.”
The largest rebate available is through the Water-Wise Landscape Conversion Program, which gives commercial and residential customers up to $3,000 for removing turf and replacing it with drought-tolerant plants and/or hardscape. Applications must be approved by PWD before work begins.
The smaller scale rebate programs include $100 for high-efficiency/dual flush toilets, $300 for ultra-low/zero water urinals, $4 for rotating sprinkler nozzles and $40 per bag for moisture retaining soil additive.
The rebates are applied to the customers’ water bill, according to the District website.
For details on the rebate programs and applications, visit palmdalewater.org
