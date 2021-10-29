PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is submitting an application for a $2 million federal grant to complete the first phase of a project to enclose the Palmdale Ditch.
The District Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously approved submittal of the application for the US Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART (Sustain and Manage America’s Resources for Tomorrow) program. This program supports water efficiency projects, according to the staff report.
If awarded in the 2022 fiscal year, the grant would be enough to complete the first phase of the estimated $4.8 million project, Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said.
It would replace approximately two miles of the 8.5-mile ditch that carries water from the Littlerock Dam to Lake Palmdale, where it may be treated for distribution.
The project would replace the approximately 6.7 miles of the ditch that is an open, concrete channel with pipeline.
In doing do, it will decrease water lost to evaporation and seepage, saving an average of 718 acre-feet of water each year, Rogers said.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year before recent droughts reduced usage.
As it travels through the more than eight miles through the ditch, an average of about 25% of the water is lost to evaporation and leaking into the soil, according to the staff report.
The pipeline will also increase the capacity of the ditch route, allowing for greater water flows from the Littlerock Dam reservoir to Lake Palmdale, Rogers said.
Limitations of the ditch mean some water is also lost over the Littlerock Dam spillway, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.