PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors approved the District’s entry into a program to transfer water for State Water Contractors during dry years, such as this one.
The program allows State Water Contractors, such as Palmdale Water District, to purchase water allocated to fallow rice farms in Northern California.
District officials estimate it possibly will need to purchase an additional 1,000 acre-feet of water to meet its supply needs this year, according to the staff report.
The Board of Directors approved, on March 14, as part of the consent agenda, the initial $5,000, at $5 per acre-foot, to join the program and cover administrative costs.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year, before recent droughts reduced usage.
The water will be available for purchase at a price still to be determined, but estimated between $780 to $1,040 per acre-foot, according to the staff report. The $5,000 also acts as a deposit on the final purchase.
The District is not obligated to purchase the water under the program, as there are several points in the process where they may decline to participate, should its own water supply prove sufficient or if the cost of this transferred water is too high, according to the staff report.
The Department of Water Resources, which governs the State Water Project, recently decided to reduce the amount of water available to State Water Contractors, from 15% to 5%, thanks to an historically dry January and February, and with no signs of improvement for March.
Water from the State Water Project, carried through the California Aqueduct, is one of three sources of the District’s water supply. It also relies on groundwater pumped from the aquifer beneath the Antelope Valley and run-off from the San Gabriel Mountains collected in the reservoir behind the Littlerock Dam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.