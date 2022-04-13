PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District customers will be required to reduce their water use by 20%, under mandatory water restrictions enacted, on Monday, by the Board of Directors.
“We are in what is an unprecedented drought,” Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson II said.
The District relies on State Water Project water delivered from Northern California through the California Aqueduct for a significant portion of its supplies. Those deliveries were reduced to 20% of the authorized allocation in 2020, 5% last year and are expected to be at 5% this year, he said.
“That’s the lowest run (of State Water Project supplies) we’ve had in the history of the State Water Project,” Thompson said.
The District projects it has a gap of 5,000 acre-feet of water supply for this year. The 20% reduction in water use, compared to 2020, will make up about 3,000 acre-feet. The remainder will be sought through supplemental supplies.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year before recent droughts reduced usage.
The water restrictions are enacted as part of the Mandatory Stage 2 of the District’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan. They include limiting outdoor watering to three days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and only from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m., to limit losses to evaporation.
Mandatory Stage 2 also applies a 20% drought factor, reducing the amount of water allowed for outdoor use in Tier 2 of the water billing by 20%. In addition, a 40-cent drought surcharge will be added to the non-essential usage Tiers 3 to 5.
The Mandatory Stage 2 regulations also include suspending issuing potable water meters for construction.
The biggest impact of the restrictions is on outdoor use, which accounts for about 50% of household water use.
“That’s where we’re looking for people to make their conservation,” Thompson said.
Violations of the water restrictions will result in escalating penalties, beginning with a written warning for a first offense and progressive, to fines up to $500 or termination of service with a $1,000 reconnection fee.
The PWD restrictions are effective May 1, with the changes to the drought factor and surcharge effective June 1. They are scheduled to last until May 1, 2023 or until otherwise changed or lifted by the Board.
The District’s restrictions follow Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order, on March 28, to the State Water Resources Control Board to consider adopting water restrictions on lawn irrigation and to require that local water providers enact their own water restrictions.
“We don’t really have to wait for the State Water Resources Control Board,” Thompson said.
