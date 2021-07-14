PALMDALE — To celebrate reopening its lobby and to thank customers for their patience during the more than year-long closure, the Palmdale Water District will hold a customer appreciation day on July 22.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the District’s office at 2029 East Ave. Q.
Customers will receive free water-saving tools, including a seven-quart bucket, a hose nozzle, a low-flow showerhead, a faucet aerator and a desert plant guide.
Refreshments will be provided by Palmdale-based Refi Snacks.
The gifts and refreshments will be limited to one person and available while supplies last.
The lobby at the District’s office was closed to all but scheduled appointments for 15 months due to health and safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened fully on July 12.
“We want to celebrate our wonderful customers who were extraordinary during the 15 months our lobby was closed,” Customer Care Supervisor Tara Rosati said. “They understood our need to keep everyone safe and found alternate ways to pay their bills and take care of business. We are truly grateful and want to show our appreciation.”
The customer appreciation day event also marks the District’s 103rd anniversary.
The District was founded on July 22, 1918, as Palmdale Irrigation District, formed to provide irrigation water to farmers.
The name was later changed to Palmdale Water District, which today serves more than 126,000 people in Palmdale and some unincorporated areas.
