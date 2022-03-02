PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors agreed, on Monday, to allow those directors who opt not to receive health insurance benefits to receive $650 monthly in compensation, the same that’s offered to the District’s full-time employees.
Where the Board’s compensation differs, however, is that they voted to have the funds placed in a retirement account, instead of directly receiving them. This is an option that is not available to employees, Human Resources Director Angelica Barragan-Garcia said.
The Board voted 4-1 to approve the move, with Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez dissenting.
“I don’t have a problem with it coming out of the compensation, but if we’re going to give ourselves something that we don’t offer our employees, that’s not good,” she said. “I just hope you all think about the morale of the employees.”
As a comparison, Barragan-Garcia shared the policies for a dozen comparable agencies. Of those, seven provide employees with compensation for those who opt out of benefits. Two of those extend the option to their Board members.
As of February, only two directors take full health benefits, Mac Laren-Gomez and Amberrose Merino, at $1,470 and $2,035 monthly, respectively. Merino, however, has resigned her seat, as of March 1, and her replacement will be appointed later this month.
Directors Vincent Dino and Don Wilson do not take health benefits, but take the supplemental vision and dental, at $92 and $60 monthly, respectively. Director Gloria Dizmang takes no benefits.
The health benefits have had an effect on total expenses for directors. For 2021, Directors Mac Laren-Gomez, Dino, Wilson and Dizmang had total expenses of about $18,000 to $28,000. Merino’s total expenses came to nearly $44,000.
Previously, the directors each had a set amount budgeted for expenses, including stipends for attending meetings and travel expenses for conferences, as well as any benefits selected. In the 2022 budget, that system was replaced with a single overall budget for the Board, as a whole.
The directors’ expenses were budgeted at $147,790 in 2021 and $162,914 in 2022.
Dino, who originally requested the proposal and made the motion to have the payments deferred to a retirement account, also requested, for a future agenda, that the Board consider making the payments retroactive to 2018.
