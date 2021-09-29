PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors unanimously approved an agreement for the District to provide water to a group of water agencies in western Kern and Kings counties, during wet years when the District has an excess supply.
The District will be paid for the water transferred, with those funds then earmarked for water reliability projects to better ensure the District’s own supplies.
The transfer is of water allocated through the State Water Project and delivered by the California Aqueduct. In this case, the agencies receiving the water would add the amount to what they already are allowed to take from the Aqueduct, while Palmdale’s share, which flows into Lake Palmdale, would be that much less.
The maximum that could be transferred in any single year is 15,000 acre-feet, according to the agreement.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year, before the last drought reduced usage.
PWD is under no obligation to transfer water in years in which the State Water Project allocation is less than 55%, General Manager Dennis LaMoureaux said.
This year, in which the allocation is 5%, no water will be transferred.
The agreement runs through December 2035, with pricing and quantities adjustable in five-year increments, according to the staff report.
The water will be transferred on a sliding scale of cost, depending on how large the State Water Project allocation is in a given year. Those years when the contractors receive a greater portion of the allocation, the cost for the transferred water is less.
Both PWD and the receiving districts are all State Water Project contractors, meaning they all are allotted specific amounts of water from the Project each year.
The water agencies that would receive the water are all located near the California Aqueduct, north of the Tehachapi Mountains.
The five districts are known collectively in the agreement, as the Westside Districts. They consist of Beldridge Water Storage, Berrenda Mesa Water, Lost Hills Water, Wheeler Ridge-Maricopa Water Storage and Dudley Ridge Water districts.
All but Dudley Ridge are part of the Kern County Water Agency, which is the State Water Project contractor.
As part of approving the transfer, the Board also unanimously approved a Negative Declaration, part of the California Environmental Quality Act, that stipulates any environmental impacts with the transfer would be less than significant.
“There’s no change in use of the water between the agencies and there’s no change in equipment or structures,” Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson III said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.