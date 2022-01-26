PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District, on Thursday, will hold its first public workshop for the process of redrawing its five division boundaries, using data from the 2020 Census.
The workshop meeting begins at 5 p.m. and will provide an opportunity for members of the public to provide their input on how the divisions should be drawn.
The District’s Board of Directors is drawn from the five divisions, with each director required to live within the division they represent.
Like agencies at all levels of government, the District is undergoing a redistricting process, using data from the 2020 Census to ensure each director represents equal portions of the community.
“We are seeking the public’s input as the division map is formalized for our Board members,” PWD Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said in a release announcing the workshop. “The process happens every decade, but, oftentimes, there is little to no change due to the lack of population shifts. This is what we are seeing in our divisions.”
Based on the latest census data, the District includes 126,399 residents. This would mean each of the five divisions would have a little more than 25,000 residents, if divided equality.
However, the Board must also consider making districts contiguous, compact and maintaining communities of interest.
As it currently stands, the difference between the largest and smallest divisions is 3.2%, well below the 10% deviation allowed by law, Consultant Andrew Westall of Bear Demographics and Research, said Jan. 10, during a presentation to the Board.
The Board is scheduled to approve draft maps on Feb. 14, with final adoption scheduled for March 28. Both virtual meetings will provide an opportunity for additional public input.
The Board faces an April 17 deadline to approve the division map.
Any division changes will affect the 2022 election, when two of the five director positions are up for election. These are the current Division 2 seat, held by Don Wilson and Division 5, held by Vincent Dino.
Due to COVID-19, the public workshop will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. To participate virtually, visit https://bit.ly/3KxbtT5 For more information about the redistricting, please visit www.palmdalewater.org
