LANCASTER — The City Council will conduct a public hearing today to adopt a proposed resolution authorizing and directing the condemnation of a portion of Avenue L at 56th Street West, for public street improvements, as part of a proposed subdivision of single-family lots.
As a condition of approval of the Tentative Tract Map No. 61041, developer KB HOME Greater Los Angeles Inc., of Santa Clarita was required to build street improvements along Avenue L, according to a staff report. The developer has been unable to acquire the necessary easements and requested that the city acquire the property via eminent domain. The City Council, on Dec. 14, approved a condemnation agreement.
State law requires a Resolution of Necessity may only be adopted after the city has made an offer to the property owner to purchase the property at full-appraised value, according to the report. An independent appraiser hired by the city determined the fair market value of the property to be $10,200.
The city offered to purchase the property via a letter dated Feb. 2, for the full-appraised value, but has received no response from the property owner, according to the report.
The city provided notice to the property owner via a letter dated March 2 of its intent to acquire the property via eminent domain. Even after the resolution is passed, the city may still negotiate with the property owner to reach an agreement.
The developer agreed to pay the city the entire cost of the condemnation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.