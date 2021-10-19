The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing today for adoption of resolutions on the proposed 2020 Urban Water Management Plans and 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan for Los Angeles County Waterworks District. No. 40, in the Antelope Valley and Waterworks District No. 29 in Malibu and the Marina del Rey Water System, as per the Department of Public Works.
The Urban Water Management Plans include descriptions of the water supply sources and projected water use and a comparison of water supply and water demands during normal, single-dry and multiple-dry years, according to a staff report by Public Works Director Mark Pestrella.
The 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan details how the Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts responds in the event of a declared water emergency or water shortage conditions.
Waterworks District No. 40 serves some 58,000 homes and businesses elsewhere in Lancaster, in west Palmdale and in other parts of the Antelope Valley serving approximately 205,000 people using 45,818 acre-feet per year in 2020, according to the document.
By 2045, the projected population served is expected to be 263,000 people using an estimated 66,300 acre feet per year.
The Board of Supervisors will conduct a virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m., today.
To listen by telephone, call 877-873-8017 and enter the access code when prompted. The access code for English is: 111111, the code for Spanish is: 222222.
To address the Board on all regular agenda items, starting at 9 a.m., call 877-226-8163 using participant code 1336503. For public hearing agenda items 1 through 5 (the 2020 Urban Water Management Plans and 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan is public hearing No. 2), call 877-226-8163 using participant code 852763 starting at 10 a.m.
Written public comments may be submitted through the website at https://publiccomment.bos.lacounty.gov, which will become part of the official record.
Visit http://bos.lacounty.gov/Board-Meeting/Live-Broadcast or www.youtube.com/c/LACountyBOS to watch the meeting online.
