PALMDALE — Program directors from Highland, Knight and Palmdale high schools’ academies have traditionally visited their feeder schools in the Palmdale School District to show eighth graders the programs available to them when they transition to high school.
Highland High School offers the Public Service Academy, Knight High School has the Digital Design and Engineering Academy, and Palmdale High School has the Health Careers Academy.
Palmdale School District modeled its magnet academies to the neighboring high school to allow students to continue to follow their interests.
“That is our continued goal,” the District said.
High school “road show” visits planned for this week were reportedly blocked with no explanation, several teachers said, last week.
“We’ve all been told no,” one program director who asked not to be identified said.
Palmdale School District officials said, Monday, that the two districts have had a long-standing relationship and that they are working on articulation agreements and that “communication between both superintendents is traditional and valued in our community.”
“We are working to clarify the articulation process for our students, and the superintendents are in constant communication with each other. What we are trying to do is to clarify timelines and procedures for the smoothest transition possible with accurate information regarding all high school opportunities,” Dr. Jodie Radford, Palmdale School District’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Magnet Academies, said in a statement.
A typical road show would see program directors visit a physical education class or a science class to show students what opportunities exist for them in high school. They might also show the eighth graders previous student projects as an example of what they can do in high school.
“We give them a chance to see and then they make the decision themselves,” the program director said. “They make the decision. We just plant the seed and give them the opportunity.”
Timing is important. School officials need to know how many incoming freshmen will join their academy for scheduling purposes. There have been students who joined an academy only after they started high school because they did not know about it previously. They might have seen other students working on a project.
AV Union High School District opened successful charter schools for seventh- and eighth-grade students to feed into the programs. SOAR Prep opened for the 2012-2013 school year. Knight Prep Academy opened in the 2015-16 school year, also with seventh- and eighth-grade students. It added a sixth grade this school year.
Palmdale Preparatory Academy, the third of the high school district’s prep academies, will close at the end of this school year after four years due to low enrollment.
Palmdale School District opened its own charter high school, the Palmdale Academy Charter School, this school year so that students could continue in the District’s programs. The school opened with freshmen students only. Those students will become sophomores next school year and a new freshmen class will start in the 2022-23 school year.
Both district officials said the concern is much ado about nothing.
“The Antelope Valley Union High School District has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with the Palmdale School District, as well as the many other elementary school districts throughout our community. We value our shared interests in seeing the success of all our community’s youth after high school,” AV Union High School District said in a statement.
High school students have volunteered in classrooms for community service credit with various programs, students with (Individualized Education Programs) have been transitioned smoothly amongst student service specialist. One example in particular is Palmdale School District’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing programs, where students have matriculated from Palmdale School District to AV Union High School District.
In order to ensure equal access for all students to the programs available to them, Palmdale School District is trying to create a consistent articulation process,the District said. In order to properly inform students and parents, the districts jointly participate in multiple activities such as student assemblies and parent information nights. Topics generally include registration, academic opportunities, activities and athletics, as well as student transition to special programs, which are extremely important to both districts.
“The vision of the Palmdale School District is that ALL students leave ready for success in high school,” the District said. “We value our partnership with the AVUHSD, and over 1,500 eighth-grade students promoting, it is an expectation that we will coordinate with the high schools to ensure the best education for each student. Palmdale School District’s magnet academy pathways were modeled on the high school academies to allow students to continue to follow their interests. That is our continued goal.”
