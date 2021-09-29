SUN VILLAGE — Sexually violent predator Calvin Lynn Grassmier is in the Antelope Valley, following his conditional release from a state hospital.
Grassmier, 66, arrived Tuesday afternoon as a group of approximately 30 to 40 protesters with signs, pans, whistles and noisemakers demonstrated in front of the 1,254 square-foot, four-bedroom house, at 10320 East Ave. Q-10 in the Sun Village/LIttlerock area where he will live.
He will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor and will be under surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week when initially released. Surveillance reduces over time depending upon behavior, according to the California Department of State Hospitals. He will be treated and supervised by Liberty Healthcare Group, a private firm the state pays to place and supervise people who were released after being designated sexually violent predators.
Under state law a sexually violent predator is defined as “a person who has been convicted of a sexually violent offense against one or more victims and who has a diagnosed mental disorder that makes the person a danger to the health and safety of others in that it is likely that he or she will engage in sexually violent criminal behavior.”
Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement, that residents understandably remain concerned for the safety of their families as the date nears for Mr. Grassmier to move into Littlerock.
“I am appreciative of the Superior Court judge’s mandate that calls for 24/7 security at his residence,” she said. “This community deserves to feel safe and secure in their homes and throughout the neighborhood at nearby schools, businesses, churches and parks.”
The demonstrators have been in front of the house since Sept. 1, when Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge James Bianco granted Grassmier’s placement in the house at the request of the California Department of State Hospitals.
The judge previously rejected a bid to have Grassmier placed in the Briggs Terrace neighborhood of La Crescenta due, in part, to the significant number of people living in close proximity to the proposed location and inconsistent cell phone reception, which is needed for GPS monitoring.
“We were out here actually before court, but we’ve been out here every day since court,” Georgia Halliman, a trustee for the Keppel Union School District, said.
She said they previously came in the morning or afternoon.
“Now that he’s going to be here, we’ll be here morning, noon and night,” Halliman said.
The Grassmier house is about one mile away from Daisy Gibson Elementary School and less than a quarter-mile from Littlerock High School.
Cindy Farrow lives directly across the dirt road from the house.
“I was horrified,” she said of when she first learned of Grassmier’s potential placement near her home.
She had been sick in the hospital for nine days and only found out that Grassmier would be moving in across the road from her when a community activist told her. No one from the state, county or Liberty Healthcare Group contacted her. Farrow has since provided water to the protesters.
“We’ve got signs all over my fence,” she said.
Farrow is angry that Grassmier will live across the street from her.
“I’m close to retirement and I wanted to just enjoy my retirement,” she said. “I feel like I really need to move but the value of my house has probably dropped a hundred grand. You can’t ask somebody to move into here without letting them know that a violent sexual predator lives across the street.”
According to Farrow, the owner of the house, who lives in Yorba Linda, evicted a family with three children that had been living there for about four or five years, in order to collect about $4,000 a month in rent from the state on a five-year lease for Grassmier’s placement.
Nikki Ford, who has lived in the house behind the Grassmier house for eight years, is also upset about his placement in her neighborhood.
“I’m petrified because I have four grandchildren that come every week and now they cannot come,” she said.
She has a large backyard that is separated by a chainlink fence from the house where Grassmier will now live.
“I could see directly into his backyard and I’m afraid to be walking, knowing that he’s out there,” Ford said. “He could be sitting there watching me.”
Grassmier was convicted of sexual assaults in the 1970s and 1980s. The last occurred in 1988. None of the offenses involved minors, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
He was previously committed to the Department of State Hospitals as a sexually violent predator in August 1999 and held in a secure hospital for treatment, according to the LA County District attorney’s office.
Last November, the court ordered his conditional release to begin outpatient treatment and supervision. Outpatient status is the final phase of the relapse prevention treatment program, which the Department of State Hospitals administers through the Conditional Release Program, according to the district attorney’s office.
