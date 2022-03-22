PALMDALE — Palmdale Regional Medical Center officials, on Monday, announced a new affiliation with cancer research and treatment giant City of Hope to provide expanded care for cancer patients.
The goal of this partnership is to bring the City of Hope’s cancer care and research expertise to improve access in the Antelope Valley to the latest in cancer diagnosis and treatment, according to a PRMC release.
“Palmdale Regional Medical Center is proud to offer patients access to expert physicians, technology and support services as we expand our urology and oncology programs,” CEO Richard Allen said. “By working with City of Hope, we can meet the needs of the residents of Antelope Valley and give patients access to the very best care possible closer to home.”
City of Hope clinicians will provide medical leadership under the new effort, including a medical director for the surgical oncology program and a medical director for the urology program, according to the release.
City of Hope will also open a new network site at the Palmdale campus, which will include medical oncology consultations and surgical services, as well as urology.
“With more than 35 clinical network locations throughout Southern California, City of Hope is experienced at offering innovative, specialized cancer and urology care closer to where people live,” Vince Jensen, chief clinical operating officer at City of Hope, said. “We look forward to working with Palmdale Regional so that residents in the greater Antelope Valley region have enhanced access to leading-edge cancer and urology care.”
Additionally, the entities will collaborate on training the next generation of general surgeons through the hospital’s planned residency training program.
City of Hope’s cancer research programs enroll, on average, more than 6,000 patients annually in clinical trials, some at their Antelope Valley facility in Lancaster.
“Both organizations share a deep commitment to quality and patient centered care,” Allen said. “We are excited to work together to ensure patients receive the quality care that residents of the Antelope Valley have come to expect from Palmdale Regional.”
