PALMDALE — Residents are invited, tonight, to the debut of Park Connect, a new program to prevent crime and vandalism in Palmdale’s city parks through community involvement.
The kick-off meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m., at Yellen Park, 51000 East Ave. S.
The City of Palmdale and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station will host tonight’s event.
Park Connect was formerly known as Park Watch and is similar to how Neighborhood Watch works in residential neighborhoods, with residents looking out for the good of their neighborhood.
“Park Connect provides a safe, friendly and casual opportunity for residents to meet city employees from various departments who help keep our parks beautiful, fun and safe each day,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a release announcing the event. “Attendees will also get updates and be able to discuss issues or concerns with the Sheriff’s Department and the city. You bring your family and we’ll provide the music, games and snacks for this interactive meeting.”
Additional Park Connect events are scheduled at other Palmdale parks: April 13 at Domenic Massari, May 18 at Desert Sands and June 15 at McAdam Park. All events start at 6 p.m.
Those unable to attend in person may still take part by reporting suspicious or illegal activity to the Sheriff’s Department. Vandalism, maintenance concerns or other issues may be reported by contacting city officials through the 94-PRIDE hotline, Councilmember Juan Carrillo said.
Information on Park Connect is available at 661-267-5170.
