PALMDALE — Two separate affordable housing projects will be considered Thursday by the Palmdale Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy. Suite B. It may also be viewed on Spectrum Channel 27 and online at www.CityofPalmdale.org
The first project is a 57-unit supportive housing project at 30th Street East and Avenue R, intended to serve homeless individuals, including veterans, by providing comprehensive services in addition to a place to live.
The proposed project features 56 studio apartments and one two-bedroom manager’s unit that will be arrayed in seven, two-story buildings. The complex will include a community room for group meetings, classes and specialized training. It will also feature a clubhouse, shaded picnic area and outdoor exercise equipment circuit, according to the staff report.
Because it is an affordable housing project, certain concessions to requirements are allowed under state law, known as a density bonus. This density bonus agreement closes the gap for affordable housing to make building it economically feasible.
For this project, the density bonus agreement includes removal of requirement for each unit to have private open space in the form of balconies, a 10% reduction in the amount of common open space required within the complex and a reduction in the ratio of laundry facilities to units, from one washer and dryer for every five units to one for every 15, according to the staff report.
The second project under consideration Thursday is located about a half-mile away, on the southeast corner of 25th Street East and Avenue Q-12.
Palmdale Terrace Apartments is proposed as a 100% affordable housing project on 8.4 acres. It will consist of 151 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 149 of which will be income-restricted affordable apartments, with two market-rate managers’ units. The units will be in two, three-story buildings and the complex will also have offices for service providers, a half-court basketball court, children’s play area, garden courtyard and fenced dog park, according to the staff report.
As with the first project, this one also has a density bonus, which allows it to include more units than would otherwise be allowed. Under the current zoning, without the bonus for affordable housing, the site would accommodate 52 to 85 units, according to the staff report.
Other concessions allowed as a condition of making a portion of the units for low-income housing include increasing the distance from some units to the parking areas, reducing the area of balconies and reducing the ratio of laundry facilities from one washer and dryer for every five units to one washer and dryer for every 10 units, according to the staff report.
