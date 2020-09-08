LANCASTER — Artists for POW! WOW! Antelope Valley avoided the triple digit heat of the day by painting in the early morning or evening. Some artists also used shade structures or umbrellas.
POW! WOW! Antelope Valley is back for its third year. Lancaster hosted its first POW! WOW! in 2016. The festival returned in 2018.
This year’s edition features 12 artists — BCNT, Allison Bamcat, Carlos Mendoza, Carlos Ramirez, Casey Weldon, Chloe Becky, Gustavo Rimada, Huntz Liu, Manuel Zamudio, MJ Lindo, Spenser Little and Victoria Cassinova — who will adorn the walls near downtown Lancaster and at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, adding to 31 murals and installations created during the 2016 and 2018 events.
Founded in Hawaii a decade ago, POW! WOW! is a series of global events that celebrate culture, music and art.
Los Angeles artist Allison Bamcat is painting a mural on the back of the Museum of Art and History on The BLVD.
“I’ve never done my art in a museum but I’ll show my art on a museum; that’s funny,” Bamcat said.
POW! WOW! Antelope Valley is Bamcat’s third POW! WOW! The artist also painted murals for POW! WOW! Long Beach and POW! WOW! Worcester.
“It’s a huge honor and privilege,” Bamcat said.
Bamcat’s mural features a desert tortoise and a California mountain lion, both endangered species.
North Bay artist MJ Lindo is painting a whimsical mural on the side of a building on Elm Avenue between Lancaster Boulevard and Milling Street.
“I’m super excited to be a part of POW! WOW!,” MJ Lindo said. “I’ve admired the festival for a really long time.”
MJ Lindo’s mural features a mermaid wearing sushi and eating sushi.
“One of my favorite is the movie ‘Splash’ from the eighties with Tom Hanks, so it’s kind of based off of that. But it’s supposed to be a silly thing. She’s drinking whiskey, winding down from a long day,” MJ Lindo said.
MJ Lindo has a shade structure set up near the wall where she is painting her mural. But the heat got to her on Sunday.
“Yesterday I had to stop; I felt sick. Today’s a little bit better,” MJ Lindo said.
Los Angeles artist Huntz Liu is painting a colorful mural of abstract geometric shapes on the side a dentist off on Lancaster Boulevard and 10th Street West.
“This is my first mural. It’s exciting. A nice break from 2020 to have this happen. I came in yesterday during the day, about 1 or 2 (p.m.) I was like, I’m gonna die. So I came out super early today,” Liu said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.