LANCASTER — A man was found dead and lying in the front yard of a residence on Monday afternoon.
He is identified in a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station, as being Black and in his early 20s. However, when reached, an unidentified employee with the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office’s public information department, said they believe the man is in his late teens.
“We are still trying to confirm the ID of the decedent,” she said.
The shooting occurred around 4:27 p.m., in the 45000 block of 16th Street West. Deputies responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim and found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The news release said there’s no additional information at this time. A call placed to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, requesting additional information was not returned by presstime.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use the P3 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
