VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
ROSAMOND — A California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a suspected arsonist when he allegedly fought them, late Friday night, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported.
CHP officers responded, at 11:19 p.m., to a call about someone setting fires along the Antelope Valley Freeway near Rosamond Boulevard.
The two officers found a man matching the description of the one reportedly setting fires in the 2500 block of Rosamond Boulevard.
When they approached him, the man reportedly “began attempting to assault the two officers with a sharp weapon,” according to the Sheriff’s report.
One of the officers attempted to control the man with a taser, but it was ineffective. Shortly after that, one of the officers shot the man.
Although he was struck, the man reportedly continued to resist officers, until they were able to retain him and render first aid until medical aid arrived.
The man was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
Both officers involved were uninjured. The one who fired was placed on administrative leave.
The name of the man killed was not yet released by Kern County Coroner, Monday afternoon.
