LANCASTER (CNS) — A small plane crash-landed just short of an airport in Lancaster, Monday, but no injuries were reported.
The single-engine Cessna 210 landed gear-up about 1 p.m., near General William J. Fox Airfield Airport, located at Avenue G and 50th Street West and crashed through a fence, Crystal Essiaw of the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Two passengers were aboard the plane and were evaluated following the crash, but were released by paramedics at the scene.
The cause of the crash landing was under investigation, Essiaw said.
